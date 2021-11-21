.

By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerian filmmaker, producer and funder, Mishael Maro Amos will represent Nigeria at the James Currey Writing and Publishing Workshop at the University of Oxford, England.

President of The James Currey Society, Samson Onwe, made this known during a briefing after the selection process.

He also said the choice of Amos was a reflection of the filmmaker’s achievements in the field of African Literature.

Onwe noted that Amos’ selection was facilitated by a British-South African writer, Stephen Embleton, a James Currey Fellow at the African Studies Centre, in the university.

According to him, the Nigerian filmmaker will develop projects that are modelled on the works of the eminent British publisher, James Currey.

Amos, as an accomplished creative producer, co-executive produced the ‘Other Side of History’ which is a biopic of an ex-Biafran warlord, Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, who incidentally graduated from the Department of Modern History, Lincoln College, University of Oxford.

The ‘Other Side of History’ was recently screened at the University of Oxford on November 4th, 2021 before a star-studded audience, which included a former Nigerian Presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu; the eminent Professor James Currey himself; ace disc jockey, Florence Otedola a.k.a. DJ Cuppy; Nigerian screenwriter, Emem Isong, amongst others.