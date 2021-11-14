Ka3na

No doubts, the biggest thing in the entertainment space right now is to be endorsed as a brand ambassador. Potpourri wrote a story sometime ago that brand influencing is the new gold in the make-believe world so it came as no big deal when BBNaija star, Ka3na made a statement on the trend, decrying the shortfall of movies to watch on digital platforms.

She tweeted, “Most Nollywood movie producers/actors have become brand influencers, no latest Nigerian movies on Netflix. Big Brother Naija Housemates have opened their eyes to influencing money. It’s not a competition. Y’all go make us good holiday movies please.”

Of course, Ka3na’s observation has a certain undertone some Nollywood stakeholders may find unsavoury as being a brand ambassador does not affect making movies in any way even though there appears to be more money in brand influencing than rooting around from location to location.