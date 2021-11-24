Following the political play that happened in Anambra state which saw former CBN governor, Professor Charles Soludo emerging as winner in the last governorship election, a young grassroots politician from Ekiti state who doubles as the Founder, Henrich Akomolafe Initiatives, Engr Henrich Akomolafe has emphasized stressed the need on why politics won’t be business as usual.

He made this known while speaking with journalists on the forthcoming Ekiti state elections after a youth engagement programme in Ikere Ekiti.

According to him, many politicians have monopolized power and made it their birthrights, but it won’t be business as usual adding that with what happened in Anambra state, it’s shows anything could happen in politics when people believe in having a candidate of their choice they believe in.

Engr Henrich Akomolafe who’s also from Ikere, Ekiti local government has been on hot seat to contest for an elective position as a young and well qualified. He advised the people to be weary of those posing to love them only to lure them with peanuts.

“Nigeria is no longer a dumping ground for politicians to carry out their dirty deal. Nigerians are now aware that it pays to play good politics. When you have allocations and refuse to develop your state or communities, you are playing bad politics and the future won’t smile at you.

“Nigerians are getting wiser everyday which is a plus to our democracy. They should always come out to cast their votes. They should also resist vote buying and election rigging to reposition the state and Nigeria at large.”

He also advice the youth to engage in politics for that is the only way change can happen and to make our country a better place.