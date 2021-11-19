By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has intensified efforts at eliminating the menace of human trafficking and has consequently signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Niger Republic so as to strengthen bilateral cooperation in that regard.

The MoU which was signed in Abuja was facilitated by the Kingdom of Netherlands through the International Centre for Migration Policy Development ICMPD -an intergovernmental organization with 19-member states and which holds a United Nations UN Observer status.

At the event, Director, Consular and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bolaji Akinremi who represented the minister said both countries had for several years collaborated in fighting the menace, hence the need to formalize such arrangement to give it more bite.

“Nigeria’s population size has a lot of potential and also challenges. With its population of over 200 million, Nigeria is said to be a country of origin, transit and destination while Niger Republic is regarded as a country of transit.

“This understanding will assist the two countries to frontally attack human trafficking”.

Head of Office, ICMPD in Nigeria and West Africa, Dr Mojisola Shodeinde said the agency looks forward to greater cooperation between both countries and the ICMPD in order to stamp out human trafficking.

She said the two countries have a lot to gain in combating human trafficking which she according to her has far-reaching security, economic and humanitarian implications.

The ICMPD head added that the MoU is to formalize and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against human trafficking.

According to her, the MoU was inspired by the need to foster operational corporation and establish a practical, flexible and tactical joint operation mechanism between and among key institutions of government led by the National Agency for the Fight against Trafficking in Persons and International Smuggling of Migrants (ANLTP-TIM) from the Niger side and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) from the Nigerian side.

Dr Sodeinde noted that the MoU outlines the key areas of cooperation to guide the activities of the Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) set-up for the joint implementation of its provision.

“This initiative came as part of activities implemented by ICMPD within the framework of the project: ‘Strengthening Cooperation between Nigeria and Niger on Trafficking in Persons’ funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The project will support the JTWG established within the framework of the MoU to identify and agree on some minimum standards pertaining to the management of cross border trafficking cases between Niger and Nigeria.

Representative of the Nigerien Government, Ousmane Mamane who signed for his country said “the memorandum will allow us the better be able to proceed victims, arrest traffickers, dismantle trafficking networks and eradicate this phenomenon on a long term basis”.

“This will enable us to protect the fundamental human rights of women and children”, he added.

Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP, Dr Fatima Waziri who signed for Nigeria noted that the MoU will ow formalize and deepen the existing relationship between both countries and will help them to better address issues.

“Our shared values of protecting human lives, peace and security should continue to be enhanced. Trafficking is pervasive in West Africa and Nigeria accounts for many of these acts being a country of origin, transit and destination while Niger is regarded as a country of transit”, she stated.

According to the NAPTIP DG, the porous border between both countries has made it possible for traffickers to carry out their nefarious activities but added that NAPTIP has established taskforce in some of the border line areas.

A representative of the Kingdom of Netherlands noted that the signing of the MoU was an important milestone aimed at strengthening the cooperation between both countries.

“We value the emphasis it places on countering trafficking in women and children who are the most vulnerable”.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is an international organisation with 19 Member States. Active in more than 90 countries worldwide, it takes a regional approach in its work to create efficient cooperation and partnerships along migration routes. Its three-pillar approach to migration management – structurally linking research, migration dialogues and capacity building – contributes to better migration policy development worldwide.