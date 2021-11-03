L-R: 2nd left; Director DSS Plateau State, DG Nigerian College of Accountancy, Jos Dr Kayode Olushola Fasua, President ANAN, Rev Canon Prof. Benjamin Chuka Osisioma; Guest Lecturer Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu; CEO ANAN Dr Nuruddeen Abdullahi

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – For Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary measures needed to fight economic recession and insecurity to be sustainable, there is need for government at all levels to be more accountable and imbibe fiscal discipline to minimize waste of limited resources.

This was the submission of Professor Nkemdili Nnonyelu, Director, Emeka Anyaoku, while delivering a public lecture on Tuesday at the Nigerian College of Accountancy, NCA, Kwall in Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.

READ ALSO:No budgetary allocation for NSIA – Reps

Speaking on the theme: “National Security and Economic Rebirth in the face of COVID-19 Pandemic: Livelihood Struggles and Sustainable Development,” Professor Nnonyelu disclosed that his paper presentation “critically evaluates the livelihood effects of the current level of insecurity as well as that of COVID-19 pandemic across the States in Nigeria and equally considers the possible effects of such livelihood distortions on future livelihood struggles which may culminate into a higher level of future insecurity.”

He further noted, “The events of the last decade have affected Nigerian security in diverse ways, … security in Nigeria is on tenterhooks. Nigeria as a country has not only acquiesced, but is now complicit in the categorization of the country as a fragile or failing State, characterized by absentee government at all levels… The strident cries of marginalization, and threats or calls for secession, particularly in the East have given traction to the depiction of Nigeria as a State on the verye of breaking up.

“Nigeria is not about to break up…, violent conflicts and insecurity increase poverty because during violent conflicts, capital stocks are destroyed, including human capital and entrepreneurship, innovations are drastically reduced or even channeled to fuel the conflicts the more…”

Earlier, the Director General, Nigerian College of Accountancy, Kayode Fasua in his remark stated the public lecture series is an effort by the College to “contribute meaningfully to the current issues bedevilling us as a nation and as professionals,” stressing, “public lectures serve as a means of educating the public on current issues.”

Fasua maintained that the topic for discourse was not only apt but also timely because, “we are faced with security issues such as insurgency, militancy, banditry and kidnapping. Also on the chart are corruption, cyber crimes, financial fraud and economic mismanagement which go hand in hand with the woes of the after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the President and Chairman of Council, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Professor Benjamin Osisioma, through the First Vice President of ANAN, Dr. James Nemenebor in his remark said that ” ANAN’s belief in education and training has always made it to explore various enriching outlets to engage it’s students, members and the public in robust knowledge sharing and the College has been using the opportunity to deepen knowledge on the topic of great public concern.”

He called on participants to take advantage of the opportunity to learn as “we are here to share thoughts, enlighten our intellects and generally see if we can break new frontiers of knowledge and make the world a better place.”