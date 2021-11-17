Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), led by its Chairman, Mr. Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, OON, SAN, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA, is on course to further champion the reawakening of the capital market from the effect of the pandemic.

To achieve this, NGX, alongside its sponsors BUA Group, Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) and NG Clearing, is putting together the inaugural edition of the NGX Capital Markets Conference with the theme, “The Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery”.

The flagship hybrid event, which will take place on Tuesday, 30 November 2021, at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, will be attended by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and a host of key stakeholders, industry players and top government officials.

Speaking about the importance of the conference, Mr. Popoola, said, “The Nigerian capital market plays a critical role in developing the Nigerian economy and, in proxy, the African economy. The challenges the capital market encountered during the pandemic have created an opportunity to drive sustainable wealth creation and economic development through policies that foster innovation and digitalisation, addressing severe societal challenges. NGX is strategically positioned to invite stakeholders in the capital market to form partnerships that will foster the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, CON, said, “The initiative of Nigerian Exchange Limited to engage key stakeholders in the capital market is a commendable step to revitalising the economy and positioning it to attract greater global flows for sustainable economic recovery. We at BUA Group applaud NGX for this great initiative and are pleased to partner in taking this giant stride to chart a path for the future of a resilient Nigerian economy”.

Also commenting, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, MD/CEO, CSCS said, “I believe that yielding partnerships in the capital market will better strengthen the industry, create opportunities for more players and support innovation and digitalisation to better drive the Nigerian economy.”

In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, in-person attendance at the conference is by invitation only. Interested persons who wish to attend online via zoom and YouTube can register at https://bit.ly/ngx-cmc2021.

Media partners for the event include CNBC Africa, Proshare, Business Day and Nairametrics.