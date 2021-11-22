By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to reappraise the strategies for sustaining growth in the post-COVID capital market.

To this end, NGX, alongside its sponsors, BUA Group, Central Securities Clearing System, CSCS and NG Clearing, is putting together the inaugural edition of the NGX Capital Markets Conference with the theme, “The Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery”.

Speaking about the importance of the conference at a press conference in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr.Temi Popoola, said: “The Nigerian capital market plays a critical role in developing the Nigerian economy and, in proxy, the African economy.

READ ALSO:CBN moves agric loans closer to applicants

The challenges the capital market encountered during the pandemic have created an opportunity to drive sustainable wealth creation and economic development through policies that foster innovation and digitalisation, addressing severe societal challenges.

NGX is strategically positioned to invite stakeholders in the capital market to form partnerships that will foster the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

He noted that the NGX will engage key stakeholders in the capital market as a step to revitalising the economy and positioning it to attract greater global flows for sustainable economic recovery.

“We believe that yielding partnerships in the capital market will better strengthen the industry, create opportunities for more players and support innovation and digitalisation to better drive the Nigerian economy” he added.

In his own remarks, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Jude Chiemeka stated that: “The infrastructural gap of the country can be addressed through financing from the Nigerian capital market alongside Private Public Partnership, PPP. We would like the government to work closely with the private sector to achieve this.”

“Meanwhile, the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic, amongst several important lessons, emphasized the need for individuals to have alternative sources of income other than salaries or profits from businesses. In the post-pandemic era, people are faced daily with the problem of finding credible investment platforms to grow their wealth.”