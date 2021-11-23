By Esther Onyegbula

Much-anticipated Next Super Model Africa event held on Sunday November 7, 2021 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, came to an impressive end with the crowning of Chikodi Blessing (MissB ) as winner of the Reality Tv Show.

The organizers of the highly-publicized show made good their promise when the winners and runners-up were presented with their prize winnings in Lagos.

The Next Super Model Africa, the brainchild of a former beauty queen, lived up to its billing with the impressive turnout of industry watchers and scouts from formidable agencies.

According to the Ruth Vader: the former beauty queen and convener of the show during the post-event interview session, expressed how happy she is for the successful maiden edition, “I m so happy and feel so amazing for the season one of the NSMA being the first edition, it was quite tasking but it was fun working with my team and I look forward to doing much better in the next edition”.

We have fulfilled all promises made and we promise to do our best in pushing the winners and giving them a platform to help them get to the limelight as this will help us achieve our aim of correcting the continuous ills made in the modeling industry in Nigeria.”

Partnering on The Next Super Model Africa Reality Show with the Ruth is Dr Stanley Acho The Chairman Stretch-Out Group and Chief Brand Officer at the Sameday Delivery, who explained the reasons for his involvement, as extending a helping hand to the upcoming models and to those who want to consider modeling as a career. According to him, he believes actors and actresses are stylishly assuming the role of models in commercials in Nigeria, seen as a ‘dangerous’ trend that must be nipped in the bud.

The winner Chikodi Blessing (MissB ), first runner-up Oboko Melody, and second runner-up Onoh Felix were all excited for the amazing opportunity they got with the show, NSMA. The trio alluded to the transparency and sincerity they saw and enjoyed while participating on the NSMA reality show.

The star prize of a brand new car and cash prize were given to the winner while other winners got their accrued prizes too. The winner is also entitled to a $5000 modeling contract which the organizers have promised to deliver.