New Toyota Corolla unveiled at Abuja Motor Fair

Cynosure of all eyes at the Abuja Motor Fair, the newly unveiled Toyota Corolla.

By Theodore Opara

BARELY three months after the introduction of the all new Starlet subcompact sport utility vehicle, SUV, Toyota Nigeria Ltd, representative of Toyota Motor Company in Nigeria has launched the new Corolla sedan into the market. The new Corolla was unveiled at the on-going Abuja Motor Fair to the admiration of visitors who thronged the fair ground to catch a glimpse of the world’s best selling car.

Unveiling the new Corolla, Dr. Nau Omisanya, Director, Industrial Infrastructure Development Department of the National Automotive Design and Development Council who represented the Director General, Aliyu Jelani, pointed out the qualities of the Toyota brand which he said was fully imbibed in the new Corolla.

The NADDC boss noted that Toyota is a reputable brand in Nigeria and across the globe and the successive Corolla models have been a leading model in the market

According to him, Corolla is a well known model and the new model looks oustanding with its unique feature and touch buttons.

The Corolla was the only new model unveiled at the ongoing Abuja Motor Fair. Toyota Nigeria also used the opportunity to introduce the new Starlet and RAV 4 as well as other new models from the Toyota family.

”The new Toyota Corolla is an improvement on its predecessor both in design and comfort amenities and I am highly impressed that Toyota Nigeria will be assembling it at its plant in Lagos,” he said.

Continuing he said, that he was impressed with the array of models on display at the Toyota stand which ranges from sedans to Sport Utility Vehicles, pckup and even armoured vehicles.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Mr. Bayo Olawoyin, Markeing Manager, Toyota Nigeria Limited, noted that the Toyota Corolla has dominated the passenger car segment in Nigeria with its outstanding qualities, reliability and with every successive model for over three decades.

According to him, the new Corolla is powered by a 1.8 litre, 16 valves, four cylinder engine with maximum output, of 138/6400 (kw/rpm) and maximum torque of 173/4000 (Nm/rpm).

It is available in petrol engine with electronic fuel injection while the drivetrain is front wheel drive with front Macpherson struct and rear beam col. The transmission is CVT while the power steering is electronic.

The new Corolla is an executive sedan which boasts high grond clearance of 130mm which makes it te best in it segment. It is loaded with array of safety features and conveniences like never before.

Seven air bags, anti-lock brake system (ABS/EBD), high mount stop lamp, vehicle stability control, anti theft system, driver and passenger seat belt warning, rear and front packing sensors, sonary all these gives you a rest of mind in the Corolla nd they are standard in the new Corolla.

Leather seat, seven inch multi info display bluetooth, seven speakers, eco and sport driving mode, auto dual mode air conditioning system, wireless door lock, keyless entry and push botton, are other features that leaves one to wonder whether the new Corolla is not ahead of its time.

The new Corolla is a typical Toyota that has enjoyed continous improvement over many decades.

