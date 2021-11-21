By Bashir Bello

The National Examination Council, NECO has released the examination results of students in Kano state.

This followed the effort by the state government to settle the NECO examination fees.

The state’s Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru confirmed this in a statement issued by his Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf to newsmen on Sunday in the state.

Sanusi-Kiru said the release of the result will enable the students to secure admissions in Universities and other tertiary institutions of their choices.

He further appealed to the general public to inculcate the habit of appreciating what the government is doing considering the competing demands on the limited resources at its disposal.

The commissioner therefore, commended the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Murtala Sule Garo and all the Chairmen of the 44 Local Government Councils for their support in this direction.

He also reiterated the determination of the Kano state government to continue to support the education sector.

Recall that the examination body had withheld the results of over 80,000 students in the state due to the inability of the Kano State Government to clear debts.