



Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said in Jos on Tuesday that the agency intercepted 2.3 million kilograms of illicit drugs in last 10 months.

Marwa told Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong whom he visited that the drugs seized were worth N120 billion.

The NDLEA boss also said that the agency had arrested, prosecuted and secured conviction of more than 500 drugs dealers and consumers in the period under review.

The chairman, who decried the prevalence of drug abuse, particularly among youths, attributed insecurity currently facing the nation to the menace.

“The prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria is alarming and we need drastic measures to stem the tide.

“From January till date, we have seized 2.3 million kilograms of hard drugs worth N120 billion

“We have also arrested, prosecuted and jailed 500 drug barons in the period under review,’’ he said.

Marwa assured that the agency would continue to clamp down on drug traffickers, saying: “when we make drugs unavailable, it will naturally slow down consumption.’’

He thanked governor Lalong for supporting the state’s command of the agency with logistics and called for more so as to reduce the sale and consumption of hard drugs.

Responding, Lalong thanked Marwa for the visit and commended him for his efforts toward curbing drug abuse.

The governor, who agreed with Marwa that drug abuse contributed largely to insecurity, promised to continue to support the agency to achieve its mandate.

“We want to thank you for the good works you are doing and as a state, we will continue to give you necessary support to succeed,’’ Lalong said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman earlier had an interactive session with Topp Rayfield community of Jos South Local Area of Plateau.

Marwa seized the opportunity to sensitise members of the community on the negative effect of drug abuse and called on them to join the agency in fighting the menace.