By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE federal government has stated that the training of exiting beneficiaries of Extended Public Works Programs, ESPW, on Advance Business Training, was to further enhance their skills and knowledge to better equipped them.

The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who stated this at the closing ceremony of a two-day Advance Business Training for 540 exiting beneficiaries of the ESPW in Yenagoa, the state capital, said the federal government is has concluded arrangements to replicate the programme in the subsequent years.

He said 180 beneficiaries were selected from each senatorial district of the state, making it a total of 540 beneficiaries, while the training programme took place simultaneousy at the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mallam Fikpo, who was represented by the Bayelsa State NDE Coordinator Mr. Aham Osuchukwu, at the event, commended the federal government for initiating the ESPW, and for paying paying the beneficiaries, noted that the scheme has assisted the beneficiaries in setting up micro businesses of their own.

He said: “The advance business training is carried out to further enhance the business skills of the ESPW beneficiaries having undergone a rudimentary basic business training earlier to exposed them to funding agencies and their requirements, and owing to the success of the ESPW, the federal government has concluded arrangements to replicate the ESPW programme in subsequent years.”