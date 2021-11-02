The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), says it has begun a two-day training of 540 entrepreneurs on advance business skills in Bauchi State.

Malam Abubakar Fikpo, NDE’s Director-General, stated this at the inauguration of the exercise in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Fikpo, represented by Alhaji Ali Yahaya, the State Coordinator of the Directorate, said the training exercise was being implemented concurrently in three senatorial districts of the state, adding that 180 participants were selected from each of the zones.

He said the training exercise was designed to expose the participants to entrepreneurial skills as well as sensitise them on the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme.

According to him, the training exercise is part of the exit strategy of the ESPW beneficiaries, adding that N60,000 take-off grant would be provided to each of the beneficiaries to enable them to become self-reliant and empower others.

“The entrepreneurs will be train on businesses they could venture into, with small capital as the white collar job is unavailable,

“Therefore, our youths must rise up and venture into entrepreneurship that is why the NDE is conducting the training in the state to enable them to acquire business knowledge.

“We selected some of you for the training as beneficiaries. We hope you will pay attention, learn and acquaint yourself with business skills,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Apochi Mathew, the Assistant Director, Small Scale Enterprises Department of the NDE, congratulated the beneficiaries for having the rare opportunity to benefit from the programme.

Mathew urged the entrepreneurs to use the opportunity to enhance their capacity, empower themselves and step down the training.

“The Directorate under the Federal Government needs your support to eradicate unemployment in the society,” he said.

Abubakar Sani, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the gesture, adding that it would assist them to learn trade and become self-reliant.

