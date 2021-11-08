By Marie-Therese Nanlong

If they are to achieve their purpose in life and make it to heaven, Christians have been told to run the Christian race with the fear of God, emulate Christ and his disciples and propagate the word of God to those who are still in darkness.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC

Rev. Yakubu Pam gave the charge at the weekend, during the commissioning of the All Saints’ Protestant Church building and fundraising at the Police Staff College Chapel, Jos, Plateau State.

Rev. Pam who is also the Chairman of, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 Northern States and the FCT was the Guest Preacher at the event.

Taking his scripture reading from the Bible book of John 20:1-8, he encouraged members of the church to push forward to attain their destiny by emulating the disciples of Jesus Christ, commended the efforts of the security institution for a good work saying the Police Staff College has not only served Plateau state but the country and the whole of West Africa in training police personnel who have become high ranking officers in many states of the federation.

His words, “I have known this Chapel for more than 15-20 years when I was a Pastor in Bukuru, the entire Nigerian Christian were happy to learn about the land for the building of this chapel. I am happy and proud to be here to witness what is happening today. It’s been my dream to see this chapel completed for the past 15-20 years when it started.

“Running for your destiny entails a commitment to what you believe in. Everybody seated here has a destiny and a purpose for which God created him or her. We must aspire to fulfill the purpose which we were created for.”

He called for love and unity among Christians saying, “believers must love unconditionally and support the work of God with their strength and resources to propagate the word of God to those who are still in the dark.”

The Chaplain of the All Saints’ Protestant Church, Police Staff College Jos, Rev. Fidelis Gambo appreciated the Guest Speaker for honoring them with his presence and gave thanks for the completion of the project, stating, “I remember when we started this project, we will go to building material without money and borrowed from the marketers and pay by installment and God has been so faithful to his Church and here we are today, commissioning the project. “

He further appreciated members of the Church for their “endless support” and encouraged them to know that their rewards await them in heaven.