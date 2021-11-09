The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is targeting revenue of N632.39 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta stated this during budget defence before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Communications in Abuja.

According to him, the N632.39 billion targeted revenue will comprise expected proceeds from 5-G spectrum auction.

“Each slot of the 5G spectrum is going for an exact price of N75 billion. However, in an auction, it can go as high as N100 billion.

“The exact price for the Spectrum auction, in 2022 will give the Federal Government, N300 billion; when the projected revenue is added to it, we are expecting well over N600 billion because it is an auction.

“Our revenue in 2022 will be higher than what is being generated in 2021.

“For the commission’s main budget, a sum of N86.2 billion is proposed for recurrent expenditures, N29.36 billion is for Capital while N2.55 billion is earmarked for Special Projects,” he said.

On the safety of the 5G, Danbatta told the committee led by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu that nothing hazardous would happen from the Network.

“Concerning the fear about the 5G spectrum, we share the same concern because it is justified and we have been sensitising Nigerians about the safety of the new technology.

“Up till date, there is no credible evidence about the health hazard of the 5G technology, therefore, it is safe,” he said.

He stressed that the 5G Spectrum network was good for the economy and the nation’s social transformation.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria