By Ikechukwu Odu

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, through its Telecom Campus Conversation, on Friday, enlightened the students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, on consumer protection, SIM-NIN linkage, cyber security as well as the dangers of indulging in cybercrimes.

The Commission which also enlightened the students on SIM registration and ways of protecting telecom online users, said it brought the ‘conversation’ to UNN to enable the students amplify the voice of the Commission by informing telecom consumers on their rights and obligations.

The Commission also said that the students have a duty of disseminating adequate information to other telecom consumers in accordance with the information materials provided to them by NCC.

While delivering the welcome address during the 3rd edition of the telecom campus conversation at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN, the Head, Consumer Information and Education Unit, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mistura Aruna, said the Campus Conversation is one of the various “consumer-centric” initiatives of the NCC targeted at creating awareness for students of tertiary institutions on their rights and obligations as telecom consumers.

She said that one of the aims of the initiative was also to sensitize students on several measures which have been put in place for the purpose of consumer protection and empowerment.

She also said “I am happy to inform you that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka was selected by the Commission for the third edition of this programme because it is the first indigenous and autonomous university in Nigeria. The university motto “To restore the dignity of man” adequately reflects the mind of the Commission as Consumer Protection, Information and Education is pivotal on the Commission’s mandate. We are here to let you know that you are king and to urge you to take advantage of us so no one takes advantage of you.

“Today, we will introduce you all to the initiatives of the Commission in respect to Consumer Protection, SIM Registration, SIM-NIN linkage, Cybercrimes, Cyber Security and how to protect yourselves online amongst other things,” she explained.

Also his presentation entitled ‘Telecom Consumer Rights Awareness: The Role of Students,’ the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, said that in making sure that telecom consumers are well informed, the Commission adopted various education, empowerment and protection approaches to attain its mandate.

Idehen said that some of the mandates include Telecom Consumer Parliament, TCP, for high level stakeholders engagement with NCC, and Telecom Consumer Conversation, TCC, which targets consumer groups such as market traders at their various areas of businesses, students at their campuses, youth corps members at their various NYSC orientation camps. Other groups which the Commission targets with TCC, according to Idehen, include villagers at their local communities and local languages, as well as professionals at their annual conferences.

He also said that the telecom consumers have rights to be heard, quality services, fair complaint processes as well as timely and responsive customer services among other rights.

While making her presentation on ‘Overview of SIM-NIN Registration,’ the Director of Projects, Nnenna Ekoha, said that following security concerns arising from the use of mobile telephones to commit crimes in the country, the Federal Government has mandated the Commission to register all telecom subscribers in the country.

She also said that the SIM registration programme in the country was designed to mitigate security concerns on the challenges of tracking criminal uses of telephones in the country through identity and security management.

She also said that the registration is necessary to establish Central database of SIM card subscribers as an enabler to the overall citizens identification system, adding that the exercise commenced in 2011 to capture subscribers’ demographic and biometric data.

While giving his goodwill message, the Dean of the Students Affairs, UNN, Prof Edwin Omeje, said that the university being an old institution needs the support of NCC in the rehabilitation of its old infrastructures.

He thanked NCC for bringing the programme to UNN, adding that the institution is looking forward to an endearing relationship with the Commission. He also said that the enlightenment programme will bring a lot of benefits to the institution’s staff and students on their consumption of telecom products.