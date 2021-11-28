.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Monguno, Nganzai and Marte federal constituency and the Chief Whip at the national assembly, Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno has again distributed the sum of N34 million for the empowerment of 540 vulnerable women and youths, mostly Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs who have resettled back to their liberated communities.

Recalled that, the Lawmaker has within the last three months embarked on a series of training and retraining of thousands of people across the constituency on Agricultural Businesses, Skills Acquisition, Managing Conflict among others.

A total of about N200 million was expended, where each participant was given the sum of N50,000 including starter packs in order to make them self reliant and improve upon their livelihood.

These were part of measures to complement efforts of the State Governor Babagana Zulum’s Resettlement and Stabilization Process (RSP) as well as creating job opportunities, which remained critical in the post insurgency recovery of the North East and facilitating the return of IDPs to their home of abode in Borno and other states in the region.

Flagging off the distribution of the cash and starter packs yesterday after a 3-Day capacity building workshop on soap, perfume, pomade making and other emerging skills which took place at Barwee Luxury Suites in Maiduguri, the Humanitarian Lawmaker said, ” these efforts are aimed at developing his constituency through meaningful engagement.”

He regretted that the activities of insurgents in the last 12 years has not only left many women forcefully turned into widows and children orphaned, but also led to the crippling of socio-economic fortunes of his people, who are mostly farmers.

To this end, MT MT Monguno said, “the need to come in at this particular period when peace is gradually returning back to the liberated communities is timely and necessary.

“This empowerment intervention in soap, perfume, pomade making businesses and other emerging skills is coming at a time when my people needed the support the most.”

He pointed out that, the resilience shown by majority of his people to vacate resettlement camps, relocated and to pick up their pieces in their ancestral homes is quite interesting for any person in position to assist in his/her own little way.

He therefore lauded the remarkable efforts of Governor Zulum in the execution of people oriented projects in the nooks and cranny of the state as well as provision of different platforms for individuals and groups to realise their dreams.

The humanitarian lawmaker assured that government will continue to deploy modalities of hastening the return of IDPs to their respective homes considering the zeal displayed by the present administration.

In their separate vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Abubakar Yusuf from Monguno, Fatima Modu from Marte and Abba Umar from Nganzai thanked the Lawmaker for finding them worthy receive the training with cash donations and pledged to utilize the opportunity to better their lives and the people of the constituency.

They equally called on the Lawmaker to contest for Northern Borno Senatorial seat come 2023, in order to provide more dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The event was attended by ruling All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders from the constituency including House of Assembly members, chairmen and secretaries among other dignitaries.