NASS spends N1bn annually on ‘futile constitution review’, says Clark

Chief Edwin Clark

By Henry Umoru, UMORU

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the National Assembly of spending N1 billion annually on constitution review without making any headway.

The Ijaw leader, who noted that the South, North and the entire country are calling for restructuring, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as matter of urgency convoke a Representative Assembly or Town Hall meeting.

He advised that the meeting will consider either Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State’s All Progressives Congress, APC, Committee Report on restructuring or that of 2014 National Conference report.

Clark, the leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, who spoke to journalists on Wednesday, at his Asokoro Residence, Abuja, also warned that President Buhari must not allow Nigeria to break.

On the constitution review, the elder statesman said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC, faced with stiff opposition for not implementing their promised restructuring programme decided to set up a committee under the chairmanship of Nasir El-Rufai.

“The Committee called for memoranda from Nigerians, went around the country and came out with a Report that buttressed restructuring.

“Nigeria must be ready. The prison is not only for thieves, it is meant for those who are fighting for the interest of their country.

“Some of us are ready for treasonable trial. We’re ready to go. Nobody loves this country more than myself; enough is enough.

“As I said, I am speaking on behalf of majority of Nigerians who are aggrieved. A meeting called by Mr. President to Aso Rock of representatives of Nigeria will not last more than one day.

“The Executive will then prepare a memorandum to the National Assembly and within three or four months they will be completed.

“The National Assembly has been spending N1 billion every year on amending the constitution of Nigeria for years now, yet they have not been able to do so.

“So if the APC is the party ruling Nigeria today, it means it lacks power under President Buhari to implement whatever they want to implement in the interest of Nigeria.

“So the issue of time does not arise. If they want to do within six months, it will be carried out.

“Otherwise, the problem of IPOB and others many others will join. Let me warn you that this country does not belong to a few individuals.

“What IPOB is doing, what the Yorubas are doing is still a child’s play. No other Nigerian is prepared to subjugate himself.”

Vanguard News Nigeria