Nani commends Gov Okowa on appointment, ACNPN award

John Nani

By Florence Amagiya

The Executive Director of Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, Chief John Nani aka the Awemutuwewi of Idjerhe Kingdom, has applauded the Governor of Ifeanyi Okowa Delta State, for his appointment as DESOPADEC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, which he claimed had exposed his good works to all and sundry.

Chief Nani, who spoke to the press after the award of Excellence and Outstanding Community Leadership was conferred on him by the Association of Community Newspapers Publishers of Nigeria, ACNPN, remarked that before now he never knew that his modest contributions to the society was being noticed, promising that what has happened would make him do more for the people by God’s grace.

The former Delta State House of Assembly member who represented Ethiope West local government area, and a former Commissioner of Environment in Delta said that he was highly honoured and grateful to God and the Organisers, affirming that this award is one in a million to him.

He said: “Of all the awards I have received so far, this meant so much to me. I do not know that my little contributions towards the advancement of the society is been noticed.

“At least, those of us here today who were singled out for these awards are not the only people in the state.

“Our good works brought us here,” he concluded.

He enjoined Deltans and Nigerians in particular who are privileged, to use their vintage positions to help others who are in need at all times, remarking “that those you help today even though they did not come back to say thank you sir for what you did for me, but be rest assured that God will reward you greatly for doing good to people some day. It is a law of retributive justice. “

Chief Nani who reiterated that he was very happy with the award of recognition conferred on him by the group, advised that they should always look critically by only extending these awards to those who have carved a niche for themselves by doing the needful to the society and not people with questionable characters.

In a chat with one of the organisers of the event, Comrade Patrick Ochei, the publisher of the integrity News watch magazine said, they have taken an empirical study of Delta State since its inception in August 27th, 1991;

They came to the conclusion that some persons in their own way have significantly contributed to the growth of Delta and such people needed to be recognised hence this laudable idea came to their minds.

He assured that they will not relent in their efforts in sorting out the best citizens of the state as time permits for similar awards from time to time to spur the citizens to emulate the good legacy of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria