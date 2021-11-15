‘Na man you be,’ Jimmy eulogises his father, Pastor Odukoya

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya leading a worship session, yesterday.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Jimmy Odukoya has written a eulogy to the faith, strength, perseverance, wisdom, dedication and many other virtues of his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

Jimmy said it is an honour and privilege to come from, and carry the DNA of, Pastor Odukoya.

He wrote it in reaction to his father leading a praise and worship session.

Recall that Pastor Odukoya lost his wife, Pastor Nomthi last Tuesday, years after his first wife, Pastor Bimbo, passed on. Read that story HERE.

In his lengthy, Jimmy spoke of how his father still held on strong in the face of issues that “would break a lesser man”.

Jimmy’s eulogy

“I sit here and marvel at the man my father @pastortaiwo is. He lost his wife @pastornomthi on Tuesday (2nd wife he would lose to death) and here he is worshipping on stage in church on Sunday leading the church to worship.

“What manner of man is this? His strength in the midst of pain, his courage in the face of fear, his faith in a sea of doubt;

“His perseverance through disappointment, his wisdom amidst chaos, his dedication beyond personal loss.

“His unwavering love for God by-passing his present reality are what legends are made of.

“The battles he has fought would break a lesser man. I am fully persuaded that the very breath of God flows through him and that is what continues to strengthen him.

“Ah! Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. NA MAN YOU BE!!! What an honour to come from your loins and carry your last name.

“What a privilege to be your son! What an advantage to have your DNA!

“To a general in God’s Army; your battle scars sing of your victories!

“I salute you Sir! No son could have a better father!”

