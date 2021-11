By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Kogi State Government has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s, EFCC of attempt to desperately escape from a bad case with another ”mischief,” aimed at misleading Nigerians again.

It said, quoting a letter signed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which had not said anything different from what had been said so far on the controversial N20 billion bail-out fund, the EFCC had finally exposed the fact that it had been pursuing a political agenda all along.



In a statement while reacting to a press release by the EFCC on Friday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, said the Government would prepare a comprehensive response to the latest of the desperate moves by the commission to save its face in view of its obvious goof and unethical conduct in the matter in dispute.

The government described the moves as “laughable “

According the Fanwo, the statement by the commission “is a malicious attempt to rope the state into a matter that ordinarily has nothing to do with our dear state.

“We maintain the unassailable truth that the Kogi State Government did not operate such account with the bank as affirmed in a letter by the bank. We sympathize with the EFCC as it has been a herculean task to cover up the initial misinformation and deliberate deceit by the commission,” the statement added.

He stressed that the Kogi State Government would react to the latest EFCC statement comprehensively, noting that “every option that is legal will be considered to maintain the innocence and transparency of our government.”

“Kogites and indeed, Nigerians should rest assured that we will get to the root of this matter,” he assured.