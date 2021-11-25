.

Mrs Baarong Tony-Uranta, the wife of the late human rights activist Mr Tony Uranta, has described her husband as a warrior and change agent.

Baarong stated this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN in Lagos.

Uranta, 67, died on Nov. 24, at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital, LUTH,

Baarong said: “My husband was a man who did not live for himself but for everyone. He lived for the downtrodden and the underdogs.

“He was a voice to those who never had one and those who could not fight for themselves.

The widow added that his husband was always imagining a restructured Nigeria even on his sickbed.

“He was always imagining how to advance the cause of one Nigeria.

He was always thinking of developments in Niger Delta, Western Nigeria, the Middle Belt, South-South, and Northern Nigeria.

“My husband has dropped the baton and I urge others to continue where he stopped and we must reach the finished line.”

Also, Miss Amy-Adonai Tony-Uranta, the first child of the deceased expressed sadness at the passing of his father.

She described the late human rights activist as a Lion who never spared the rod.

“He was a strict father, a Lion to be precise. A disciplinarian but also a gentle person. He would be greatly missed by all,” she said

Uranta was a member of the Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta; Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Executive Secretary, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria National Summit Group among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria