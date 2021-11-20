By Ephraim Oseji

Luqman Yekeen Adewale is an actor and filmmaker. In this interview he speaks on why his Heartsome Luyek Foundation is so focused on youths in Nigeria and why he shot almost 50 free musical videos for youths in 2019/2020. He also speaks on his latest film projects, ‘Ajoke Alagbo’, ‘Asiri Ajinigbe’, ‘Obsession’, and others.

Excerpts:

There is a general notion that Nollywood is a quick path to being famous, do you subscribe to that idea?

You don’t have to join Nollywood before you become famous, social media influencers are doing fantastic, even more than some Nollywood actors including myself. Kudos to them, they make use of the internet positively and they deserve all the positive benefits.

How will you describe your journey into the industry and then filmmaking?

I joined officially in 2017 and I have produced several movies like ‘Omo Iku’, ‘My Pride’, ‘Jericho’, ‘Orisa’, ‘Odolaye’, ‘Yara Ikeyin’, ‘Afose’, ‘Doctor Jide’ and so on. The journey was truly rough and tough, but to God be the glory, we are progressing.

What problems in the Nigerian society are your films looking to solve?

Basically, some of the problems were caused by cultural differences, religious beliefs, divide and rule tactics by the governments and more. I’m pushing so hard in some of my projects to change people’s orientation, I want every Nigerian to know that love is all we need. You can’t serve God by hating what He created. There should be love and tolerance among adherents of various religions, and people should say no to tribal war by loving and respecting every other tribe. This alone will move the country forward.

With your training as a theatre practitioner, do you see Nollywood Yoruba breaking more ground than what it is today?

Yes, I believe Yoruba movies will break more grounds. All we need to do is to improve technically. Innovation is taking over; production-wise, we must upgrade and keep improving to achieve the goal. As a film producer, you are as good as your last job.

Are there limits to roles you can play in a movie?

I am a versatile actor, once I hear “action!”, I’ll automatically change to whoever the director wants me to be. Depending on the role, my dynamism is excellent. Ability to switch characters is my selling point.

When things don’t go as planned on some days, where do you find the inspiration to keep going?

When things don’t go the way I want, I usually leave everything to God. He’s the Supreme Creator, He knows what’s best for us. I draw my inspirations from holy books regularly.

The movie industry is diverse and has a lot of people who are unique in their own way, what makes you different from others?

I’m not just an entertainer, I’m a business man. I invested in music but failed. I give glory to God that the rewards are now coming from filmmaking. The reason for the switch is now obvious though.

You have continued to make yourself a pillar of support for several up and coming music artistes, what are your reasons for such heavy investment in their growth?

The major reason is to reduce the crime rate in Nigeria. Some of our youths engage in fraudulent acts just because they need capital to achieve their goals as entertainers. I want that to stop because of the image of our beloved country. Heartsome Luyek Foundation shot almost 50 free musical videos for youths in 2019/2020. But guess what? I can’t do this alone. I wish promoters too can give them the necessary platforms to promote their talents for free. I supported with the little I had. Remember I’m not that rich, I can’t do it alone.

Investing in film seems to be a blind risk for so many people, what is your take on that?

Economists believe that the higher the risk, the higher the return. I applied that and it worked for me. I took so many financial risks. I want to use this medium to encourage investors that filmmaking is a lucrative business, but you must know how to play your cards well.

You have continued to change lives through your foundation. At what point in your life did you decide to float an NGO?

I started empowering people since I was young. It’s what I love to do even when I was a student. With the little I had, God blessed some folks through me. Few friends of mine who can testify to this exist both home and abroad. I registered my NGO in Nigeria just few years back and I am here to empower the less privileged through Heartsome Luyek Foundation. Few musicians, actors and entertainers in general have benefited from it and I hope to do more by God’s grace.

As 2023 draws nearer in Nigeria, what should be the focus of youths in being part of governance?

Every youth should get their PVC ready and they shouldn’t allow anybody to influence their decision. Youths should avoid being used as instruments of destruction. We have to build this nation, this is our home.

Which projects are you working on currently?

My fans all over the world should look out for ‘Ajoke Alagbo’, ‘Asiri Ajinigbe’, ‘Obsession’ and ‘The Murderer’s Case’.