President Muhammadu Buhari says his desire is to build good, secured and safe place for future generations of Nigerians.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance in Yola on Friday at the burial of Brig.- Gen. Dzarma Zurkushi and seven other soldiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zirkushu was the Commander, 28 Task Force of “Operation Hadin Kai’’ in Chibok, Borno.

He died on Nov. 13 alongside the seven other soldiers while rushing to reinforce troops in a counter-offensive against terrorists.

The president expressed sadness over the death of the brave and gallant officers.

“The tragic loss of our gallant soldiers is not only to the family of the deceased, but to the country and the armed forces at large

“My desire is to bequeath to future generations of Nigerians a secured and safe place in which each and every child will be able to ventilate their aspirations and live in peace and tranquillity.

“I express gratitude for the rare display of gallantry which the deceased exhibited in their quest to protect the country in the war against terrorists,’’ Buhari stated in the message read by Mustapha.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa described the death of late Zurkushi and other officers as a major setback in the counter-insurgency campaign.

Fintiri said that Zurkushi’s death remained one death too many in a needless war.

“For us in Adamawa, it is a dark day and one of the most awful in Nigeria’s campaign against terrorists.

“In Zirkushu’s death, we have lost a son and patriot; a highly decorated soldier and an outstanding commander whose onslaught against insurgents rekindled hopes of communities and rebuilt broken lives.

“We owe the dead a total triumph over the enemies of Nigeria; we must ensure their total defeat and complete return of our people to their normal lives and ancestral abodes,’’ he said.

The governor said that Lagos Street, off Army Barracks Road, Yola, is renamed after Zirkushi, to leave an enduring landmark in his honour.

“As further support, I am giving the family of late Zurkushi, N10 million and ₦17 million to the families of other three soldiers,’’ Fintiri said

He commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Farouk Yahaya and the people of Adamawa over the loss of the soldiers.

Also in his address, Gen. Yahaya said that though the Nigerian Army loved the gallant heroes, God loves them more and prayed to God to grant them eternal rest.

He assured that the army would continue to give all necessary support to the families of the brave heroes.

“The Nigerian Army will take responsibility and sponsor the education of the biological children of the deceased,’’ the army chief said.

(NAN)

