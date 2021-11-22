More pains as 3rd Port Harcourt serial fire outbreaks hit Nembe waterside

Pregnant mother, 3 children feard dead

Others missing, many rescued with burns

7 boats, other valuables razed

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Another Port Harcourt fire outbreak, the third in three days, hit Bonny/Bille Jetties of Nembe Waterside, Creek Road, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers state Monday with a pregnant woman, three children feared dead, other victims sustaining various degree burns and boats and other properties razed.

Before the latest incident, Rivers State Government had on Sunday set off a probe into the spate of fire outbreaks in the Rivers capital city after Saturday night’s incident at D-Line and another the day after at Rumuagolu axis, razing property estimated at hundreds of millions of naira.

No clear cause has been ascertained over Monday’s fire outbreak, but like the two previous incidents, stakeholders alleged that indiscriminate storage and movent of illegally refined fuel products in the area raised the intensity of the fire.

Some eyewitnesses alleged that the afternoon inferno was sparked from the lighter of a cigarette smoker who was offloading fuel from a boat that burst in flames as he ignited his lighter, engulfing six other houseboats within.

Bodies of the pregnant woman and three children were reportedly recovered as scores were feared missing and several others who sustained severe burns rushed to the medical emergencies.

A witness simply identified as Johnson narrated, “Children and many others are feared dead. The boat was parked beside 6 others. One loaded passengers with timber, crayfish, garri, kerosene, and other food items waiting to take off.

“You know here they used to bring fuel and diesel, even the water was covered with much fuel that any spark could spread wildfire. The spark is what caused the fire.

Madam Elijah who also saw it happen, said, “These boys that don’t want to be useful to themselves have just wasted the lives of people. My greatest pain is the children. A baby of a month old and the mother roasted because of carelessness.

“They were offloading product from a boat a man was smoking. I don’t know what he did, next thing we saw was fire burst from the offloading boat. Since the place is already saturated with oil and various fuel products, the fire became uncontrollable.

“Heavy wind help spread the fire to umbrellas and tables of traders buying and selling. Fire service personals who came in were driven away by traders for perceived late response when much damage had been done.

Rivers Govt probes serial fires

Rivers Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Peter Meede had, after inspecting the level of damages over the two previous infernos, said Sunday that the reports of investigations ongoing would unravel the actual causes.

Medee said: “There is the likelihood that it is petroleum products that are causing the fire. We cannot come to that conclusion now until there is a full-scale investigation. The report of the investigation will reveal the cause of fire as well as the remedy to it.”

He said on the preceding two incidents, “If you watch, where the dealers of these products (black market fuel peddlers) keep them are places that are hidden. Like the fire incident that occurred in D-Line on Saturday night, that was a company premises; although the company is not in operation.

“Because the company is not in operation, it is absolutely difficult for somebody to know that the kind of activity that is going on there. That is why we are calling on law-abiding citizens to be very vigilant in their neighbourhood. See what they can do, watch what is happening in their neighbourhood and report to government.

“The Rivers State government has been able to set up two dedicated telephone lines for people to report unwholesome practices in the state. We have warned severally that when you see and you don’t report, when it happens, it is your own property that would be destroyed, it is your own life that will be lost.

“So, it is important for people to understand that it is patriotic for people to report these unwholesome activities. That is exactly the remedy to this situation.”

