Molped Nigeria has announced the launch of its global digital campaign in Nigeria with the aim of highlighting the success stories of women and how Molped plays a key role in their everyday lives.

Roseline Abaraonye, Marketing Manager, Hayat Kimya Nigeria says “The Molped woman is a success story. She is active, loves fashion and is confident enough to be herself in every room because of the revolutionary comfort Molped gives her.

Our goal is to get every woman to rewrite their story by experiencing comfort and everyday protection the brand provides.”

The #MolpedComfortRevolution digital campaign highlights the day-to-day lives of women and the level of comfort the Molped woman enjoys. Molped caters to different needs of women with its wide range of products.