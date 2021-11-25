Mmkpuru Mmiri: Foundation takes anti-drugs campaign to South-East youths

From left— Dr. Nkiruka Ifekwem; Ike Uke Foundation Youth Ambassador, Obinna ‘KayDe’ Ani; Founder of the Foundation, Ambassador Victor Okolo, and his wife, Ifeyinwa, at the unveiling of KayDe and the Foundation’s logo on Tuesday.

To join in the fight against drug abuse among youths, especially the Mmkpuru Mmiri (meth) pandemic ravaging the South-East, Ike Uke Foundation is set to take anti-drugs campaign, enlightenment and empowerment programmes to youths.

The Foundation unveiled its plan, logo and youth ambassador at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, with a vow to find practical solution to drug use.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Victor Okolo, Founder of Ike Uke Foundation, noted that youths are the future of any society.

“If the youths are lost to hard drugs, then Nigeria’s future has been mortgaged.

“This is why we have Obinna ‘KayDe’ Ani as the Foundation’s Youth Ambassador.

“If he can do his music and remain in school, then other youths should look to him,” Ambassador Okolo said.

On how the anti-drugs campaign will be executed, Okolo said the South-East was just the starting point.

“We are going across the country with our master plan. We will be working with Customs, Immigration, the National Assembly, states houses of assembly, communities, town unions and so on,” he said.

Directly with the youths, they would not just be speaking, but will expose them to empowerment opportunities.

The Ambassador

During his speech, the Foundation’s Youth Ambassador, KayDe, a student of Yaba College of Technology, pointed out that, ironically, the drug sellers don’t use them.

“The main danger,” KayDe said, “is that once an addict cannot fund the drugs need, such addict can resort to any means to get drugs.

“I thank Ambassador Okolo for the opportunity to be part of the good course of finding solutions to this societal ill.

“I will use my platforms and acts to promote the objectives of this Foundation,” he vowed.

In the closing remarks, Dr. Nkiruka Ifekwem made the point that the drugs abuse pandemic was not peculiar to the South-East.

“However,” Dr. Ifekwem said, “the people in that region are enterprising. So knowing that this pandemic will do no good, they are all out to nip it.

“It’s this desire to find solutions to it that’s making it put the region on the front burner.”

She challenged Churches, Mosques, families and other social structures to intervene, create awareness and ask questions.

Vanguard News Nigeria