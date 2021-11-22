By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, weekend, disclosed construction of 1,764.63 kilometers of rural roads across the country.

Abubakar made this known while commissioning the 4km Ung Wabai-Un Doka-Day Secondary School Asphaltic road in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the Ministry through its Department of Rural Development constructed the roads.

While speaking on the importance of the 4km Ung Wabai-Un Doka-Day Secondary School Asphaltic Road, mentioned that the infrastructure would boost agricultural activities, and would also facilitate movement of agricultural produce from the community and other adjourning communities.

He said: “Other infrastructure provided include 1,375 solar powered/motorized boreholes, 56 Mini Water Treatment Plants and 23,456 units (1.407Mw) of solar-lights/inverters, 19 rural markets and one earth dam in the State.

“These provisions are expected to play crucial roles in promoting economic and cultural development, improve road connectivity and accelerate the process of development, encourage efficient transit of essential goods and services amongst others.

“The project was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration drive of promoting good and accessible road network for smallholder farmers to enhance socio economic development in rural communities in Nigeria.

“Road is one of the greatest fundamental infrastructure of mankind. Its beginnings are almost helpful with man’s first quest in search of food, water, plunder or sheer adventure.

“It is therefore critical to develop road infrastructure that can enhance connectivity among communities. These roads infrastructure promotes rural communities integration, which is necessary for the country to fully exploit its potentials.”

He reiterated that access to roads remains cardinal in boosting food production, availability, affordability and profitability, because it would attract mote investment to the sector, hence there would be increased production of other perishable agricultural produce including poultry products, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and others.

However, the Minister tasked members of the community to protect government infrastructure by owning and managing it well.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the Director of Rural Development Department, Engr. Daniel Udo, emphasized the need for rural roads to ease movement of agricultural produce and inputs, which also would reduce post harvest losses.

Udo also said these roads are to link farms to markets for fresh agric produce and profitability.

Also in another remarks, the vice Chairman of Makarfi Local Government Area, Bello Sani, appreciated the Federal Government for the construction of the road, and expressed optimism that farmers in the local government area would transport their farm produce to local markets with ease.