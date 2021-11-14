The Force Commander (FC), Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, says the Nigerian armed forces have remained at the forefront in tackling the myriad of security threats confronting the nation.

Aligbe stated this at an interactive session with the Meyetti Allah’s Cattle Breeders Association(MACBAN) Nasarawa State Chapter held in Makurdi, Benue state.

The Deputy Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

The force commander said the military had been leading the war against all form of criminalities, adding that the constitution had vested it with mandate of protecting lives and property of every Nigerian.

He said the security parley was in continuation of the peace initiative through consultation and engagements between the stakeholders and the military towards proffering lasting solutions to the security challenges in the two states.

Aligbe said the ongoing military engagement was crucial in addressing the wave of insecurity in the North Central zone, occasioned by farmers/herders and communal clashes, adding that inputs of all parties were required towards sustainable peace and progress.

He thanked MACBAN members for being open minded in making suggestions to the security threats, promising that there would be interventions in the security dispositions.

He also promised to elicit the same peace cooperation from the Benue State livestock Guard to help cement the proposed peace and stability within the two states.

Aligbe, however, commended Field Commanders for their professionalism and doggedness in the discharge of their duties.

The Chairman, MACBAN, Nasarawa State Chapter, Alhaji Bala Baou, acknowledged the critical roles being played by military in the defence and security of the state.

Baou expressed optimism that critical issues bordering on farmers and herders crisis, cattle rustling and communal clashes would be a thing of the past soonest from the interaction with the commander.

He solicited support from the commander in ensuring peace and stability within the two states, adding that MACBAN was grateful for giving them opportunity to state their problems and heed to their plights.

According to him, their major challenges include excessive charges from the Benue State Livestock Guard and border demarcation among the two states which is not properly mapped, causing the herders to graze from Nasarawa into Benue territory without them knowing.

He expressed strong belief that the interaction would help address all issues and restore normalcy to the two states. (NAN)

