When Michelle Madonna started her first business over ten years ago, Instagram was just getting started and nowhere near the animal it is today. Madonna started her company, Flower Children Only, at the height of the flower crown craze — her styles were worn by all the boho-chic celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Hilton and more.

The women’s accessories were also a hit among Coachella attendees. Sticking to the florals, Madonna then opened up a flower wall rental company called Rose and Wall, which would create festive, fun backdrops for parties and events.

As Madonna’s businesses grew, so did her own personal popularity. She decided to sell her businesses in 2019 when she realized how lucrative Instagram and being an influencer could be. Now, an estimated 90% of companies have an allotted social media portion of their marketing budget, meaning that the price tag for influencers will continue to rise.

Madonna has amassed over 255k followers on Instagram and has worked with some of the country’s most prestigious brands: Ugg, Zappos, Papyrus, Lexus USA, and ABC’s The Bachelor, just to name a few.

Madonna’s social media content focuses on things like fashion, beauty and travel, and she does realistic try-ons for clothing and tries out beauty and makeup products. Most recently, Madonna was an extra in the upcoming reboot of HBO’s wildly popular Sex and the City. She is the quintessential New Yorker, which gives her a special advantage of being able to connect with people online from just about anywhere. Currently, she is working on a YouTube series with Glamour Magazine that focuses on finance.

Staying on top of business trends seems to be a special talent of Madonna’s, and we expect her popularity will just continue to grow. Her committed audience values her advice and opinions, and her savvy business background proves her intelligence. To learn more about Michelle Madonna and stay up-to-date on all her latest happenings, follow along on Instagram.