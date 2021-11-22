The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has described meter bypass and illegal connection amongst others as the biggest economic threats to the company.

KEDCO MD, Dr. Jamil Isyaku-Gwamna, warned that the company would no longer be lenient with anyone found engaging in these acts within its franchise areas.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate communications of KEDCO, Mr. Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, on Monday in Kano.

The statement said, “The era of coming to beg using third parties after committing such offences are over, as anyone found will be made to defend themselves in court.

“The decision by the management was taken to ensure that such ugly trend do not threaten KEDCO’s efforts at satisfying its numerous customers.

“We have commenced tracking with a view to uncovering any act of illegal connection and bypassing of meters.”

He, therefore, appealed to customers to be prompt in paying their bills while supplying KEDCO with vital information to cut down cases of meter bypass and illegal connection.

