Chinemerem Blessing Wealth

By Elizabeth Osayande

The 7th edition of the annual Total Woman Conference, TWC, tagged:” Welcome to wholeness,” is set to hold Saturday, November 20, in Lagos, Nigeria.

TWC, an annual event targeted at females between ages 15-35, is aimed to inspire young women to live a chaste, focused and purposeful life.

Speakers for the conference included:The President of The Singles Fellowship, Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju. Lagos, Pastor Kunle Osunkunle t, Nigeria; International mentor, trainer, the cofounder and managing director of Life fount Hospital a leading hospital in cancer care, Surgery and endoscopy, Dr. Yemisi Adeyeye; and Founder of the unveiled woman network and U.S. based Christian Author and Motivational Speaker, Olivia “Liv” Gilling, Pastor Funmi Ovie-Daniels.

According to the convener, Chinemerem Blessing Wealth,, the theme was divinely inspired. Her words: “The mandate for this year’s conference is to help individuals who are dispirited to Rise from the ashes of their past; Become aware of their inherent capabilities; and Empower them with transformational knowledge that will serve as a springboard for their next season.”

“The event is free to every young woman, but registration is compulsory. Participation and sponsorship details can be found on the Mending Bridges social media platforms. And Gold Crust Media is the official media partner for TWC. ” She said..

Explaining the mission and vision of Mending Bridges, Blessing Wealth stated that :” Mending Bridges is a Faith-Based Network aimed at empowering and equipping individuals to live a Chaste, Focused and Purposeful Life.

“Our mission is to be a Channel of Blessing to underserved and vulnerable individuals by spreading the Love, Knowledge and Joy that is present in Christ Jesus.”