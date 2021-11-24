Born Fidelix Amechi Okocha, the clever morphing of his first name resulted in the stage persona known today as Delix. His first grasp at fame was at a series of social events at St. Finbars college in Lagos, where he would mime to American 90’s rapper Coolio’s lyrics, easily beating the competition while acquiring the respect of his mates.

A Political Science certificate from the renowned University of Ado Ekiti couldn’t curb his fierce music ambition. An ambition that followed him outside the shores of Nigeria to the high-priced Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California; where the young artiste studied music production and sound design.

The story of Afro-fusion music artiste Delix is nothing short of a hustler’s tale. An early introduction by his Father to music greats like Fela Kuti, Victor Olaiya and Osita Osadebe, became the very preparation he needed to create his signature sound.

“Fliptyce recorded my first track,’Tugbaski’ in 2011 before I left Nigeria,” he announced. So, with one track to his name and nothing but pure ambition, Delix prepared himself to face the world; but as is often the case, ambition is always tested by challenges.

Delix had to leave the Academy of Art University after a year of immersing himself in the world of professional music, a decision that was financially driven. “I took a leave from studying music professionally but I never left music,” he adds. That became the start of the hustle, never-die disposition that characterised Delix’s overall music journey.

While juggling a day job of selling energy alongside his growing portfolio of new music, Delix became one of the frontline Nigerian artistes in the diaspora opening for big African names like Davido, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Fali Pupa, and Teni.

His sound holds a melody that is reminiscent of another time. His notes are steady with a collage of well-timed lyrics that puts him in a class of his own. His secret is probably in his rich and varied musical influences; a fine mix of the old and new that includes Fela Kuti, Osita Osadebe, BIG, the Cavemen, Wizkid, Davido, Burna, Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Tems.

About his creative process, Delix explains the mystery of how music comes to him. “I always start with the melody which helps me create. I sometimes get the melody or music tunes in my dreams and record them when I wake up. It’s like my memory collects a collage of various sounds and then releases it as a unique sound when the time comes.”

Delix’s day job of selling energy became the route to establishing his music dreams. “I raised enough money and went back to the studio, but I also decided that I can push myself better than anyone else can, so I signed myself.”

Bank Money Entertainment, Delix’s self-owned music imprint, was born in 2018. Then came a systematic release of tracks like ‘Nasty’ in 2019, ‘Container’ produced by ace producer, E Kelly, and the eventual release of his first eponymously-named EP, ‘Delix Vibes EP’ sometime in March 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic.

“I got a lot of buzz after the release in spite of the pandemic. My IG followers skyrocketed, doubling overnight. People show a lot of support for your music here, and will show up for your show even if they don’t know you that well, ” he shared.

Exactly one year later in March 2021, Delix released an Afro-fusion masterpiece he titled, ‘Porche life.’ ‘Porche life’ is more than anything, a hustler’s anthem; with its optimistic verbiage and self-assured messaging. “‘Posh life’ is my attempt at creating a motivational song; a push to make money. It’s a celebration of the next stage of success and how you will be celebrated when you get there,” he explains.

With a line-up of big names like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Teni on his radar, Delix kicks off his collaborative efforts for his next body of work with a remix of ‘Posh life’ featuring the amazing one-take god, Teni.

Delix is keeping the release date of ‘Posh life remix’ close to his chest but assures us that the new EP will be released a few weeks later. As is expected, Bank Money Entertainment is bankrolling the mega project and Delix is making the trip to the motherland to shoot the video for ‘Posh life remix’ featuring Teni.

“Bank Money Entertainment is bigger than me. It’s a big dream with many expressions. I am just the first artiste on the label,” Delix offers.

Translating the level of success Delix has created in the diaspora here might take some effort, but with his signature hustler DNA, we have no doubt that he can pull it off.