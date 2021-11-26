KenMoore Fashion

KenMoore Fashion new and exclusive shop in FESTAC area of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, has become a beehive of activities with many Nigerian celebrities making the place their destination for shopping for world class fashion products.

One of such callers to KenMoore Fashion shop is renowned comedian Kenneth Agbena, who is popularly known as MC Shakaracome. He was around to buy for himself some exotic fashion products which are exclusive to KenMoore Fashion.

READ ALSO:End incessant bank robberies in Osun, Reps tell IGP

The comedian was taken aback with what he saw at the shop, especially the quality of fashion materials and products on display at KenMoore Fashion shop

“KenMoore Fashion is no doubt the home and destination of fashion brands in Nigeria,” he said after he bought products running to hundreds of thousands of naira.

The ace comedian enjoined Nigerians, especially those who know quality and love good fashion products to always patronise KenMoore Fashion, adding that “we cannot continue to travel abroad to buy something we can easily and conveniently get in Nigeria. Enough of capital flight in the name of going for quality fashion products in advanced countries, KenMoore Fashion is a place to be in Nigeria,” he said.

While thanking the comedian for patronising his shop, CEO of KenMoore Fashion, Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma assured customers, irrespective of status in the country of delivering the best in the world of fashion.

“We cannot afford to lose focus in giving our customers the best products for the money. Our products are readily available in high quality and at pocket-friendly prices. The seal and guarantee of quality will always be found in all KenMoore Fashion products.

“As we are known for our unique staples, te target is for us to become one of the biggest and famous fashion brands in Nigeria, and as we maintain and improve on the quality of our products, we are making sure that the prices are on a good side for buyers, such that anyone even with minimum budget can always purchase,,” Ogbonna said.

The rush of Nigerian celebrities to KenMoore Fashion is a testimony to the fact that the brand has becoming one of the most sought after designs in Nigeria, known for its unique, classy staples.

KenMoore Fashion only recently taking delivery of branded fashion products to add to its collections varieties of products for ever increasing customers. These branded include suits, blazers, chinos, singlets, boxers, t-shirt amongst others