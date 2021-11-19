Awards

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mayorking Agency Amb. Temisan Louis has announced plans for the 6th edition of the Oil city advancement awards / 2021 summit.

Louis made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja while addressing journalists

According to him, the generals public, particularly Niger Deltans are hereby invited to send in a nomination for the various categories.

“Most Outstanding Political leader award; this award will be awarded to a personality in the society who have demonstrated exceptional political leadership skills without blemish and with no track record of corruption during and within the time of service.

“Lifetime Achievement Award; this individual must have demonstrated a commitment over time to serving the communities in various capacities. He/She has made significant contributions, both personally and professionally, to the betterment of society and serves as a role model in volunteer community leadership.

“Most Outstanding Youth leader award; This award will be given to the youth leader in any of the communities in the region with a proven track record of exceptional leadership qualities and skills and have record outstanding success in as a result of personal contributions to the communities.

“Local government chairman of the year Award; this award will be awarded to the most outstanding local government chairperson since the birth of the council.

“Unsung hero award of the year; this individual works quietly behind the scenes for the good of the communities and demonstrates leadership through dedication and service to the Warri-area communities. He/She contributes time and talent, though not publicly heralded.

“Most Outstanding New personality of the year award; this to be is awarded to an individual, who has lived in the region less than five years, has actively sought opportunities to improve the quality of life in our communities. He/She has made significant contributions, both personally and professionally, to the betterment of society.

“Excellence in Leadership award; this is to be awarded to personalities with highly acceptable leadership skills, demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in keeping with the ideals of Leadership in the society.

“Most Outstanding Woman of the year; this to be awarded to a reputable female with a proven track record of humanitarian Services to the society, positive contributions to her family and community development. She must be loved by all for her selfless services and has demonstrated exceptionally even in leadership and business development in the region.

“Best Community and youth empowerment Company award; this is to be awarded to organization that has enriched and improved the quality of life in our communities through Empowerment, creativity, and innovation in community service.

“The company of year award; the company of the Year award will be given to the business that demonstrates a commitment to customers and strong leadership that enables the business to thrive in every respect. Such a business should also have a commitment to the local community and a passion for innovation and be outstanding in every regard.

“The excellence in skill award; the Excellence in Skills Award will be given to the business, which has demonstrated the best approach to a comprehensive employee development programme in line with achieving the organization’s business objectives.

“The innovative business of the year; the innovative business of the year award will be given to the business with the best example of innovation, which has been developed and applied to improve product, service and delivers commercial performance.

“The high growth business of the year, the High Growth Business of the year award will be given to the business that shows evidence of sustained growth of 10% or more over the last 3 years.

“The start-up business of the year; the startup business of the year award will be given to the business that has recently started since Jan 2020 and has shown significant growth and expansion.

“The micro Business of the year; the micro business of the year award will be given to the business constituting 5 employees or under which had demonstrated sustained growth and an innovative approach.

“The SME business of the; SME Business of the year award will be given to the business of between 10 and 250 employees.

“The Entrepreneur of the year; The entrepreneur of the year award will be given to the individual or company, which exemplifies the true entrepreneurial spirit, risk-taking, resilience and identification of opportunity to grow their successful business.

The female entrepreneur of the year; Female Entrepreneur of the Year award is given to any business whose majority shareholding or ownership is held by a female entrepreneur. This award is designed to inspire and encourage the growth of the number of female business owners and leaders in enterprise.

“Community-based business of the year; this award is for: independent businesses that have been nominated by the Niger Delta population to have provided an excellent service based on.

“ The voting categories include Niger Delta Man of the Year,Grassroot Man of the Year, Most Accessible Lawmaker of the Year ,Best Performing Local Government Chairman of the Year, Outstandingly Clean Local Government of the Year , Listener’s Choice Radio Station , On-Air Personality of the Year, Emerging Comic Personality of the Year,Niger Delta Emerging entrepreneur of the Year , Reader’s Choice Blog of the Year,Niger Delta Social media Influencer of the Year (Male and Female), Best Performing Disc Jockey of the Year , Best Performing Senator of the year , House of Representatives Personality of the Year,Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year , Distinguished Political Personality of the Year, Entertainment Personality of the Year, Fashion Designer of the Year , Best Performing Commissioner of the Year, Best Performing Interventionist Board Chairman of the Year, Most Accessible Political Leader of the Yea Distinguished Woman of the Year, Most Supportive Brand of the Y Most Active SSA of the Year, Distinguished Media Practitioner of the Year,Best Entertainment Hangout Centre of the Year, Best Crypto Trading Firm of the Year, Agropreneur of the Year, Musical Artist of the Year, Record Label of the Year”.