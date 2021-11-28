Bello Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunication network in the state.

Matawalle made the announcement at the state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau on Saturday.

Matawalle said the Nigerian Communication Communication (NCC) would release all the networks by Monday.

He said his administration was satisfied with the current security situation in the state.

Matawalle said that banditry and kidnapping had been substantially suppressed within the period of the telecom shutdown.

The governor added that security forces were still flushing out and arresting remnants of the bandits and their collaborators.

“I want to announce today that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state.

“God willing, as from next Monday, we shall have that effected.

“The decision was due to encouraging reports of successes achieved in the state from those stringent measures,” Matawalle said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the NCC had on Sept. 4, suspended telecommunication network in the state to block information flow between bandits, kidnappers and their collaborators in the state.

The NCC, however, lifted the suspension and restored network in Gusau, Zamfara capital on Oct. 4 while 13 local government areas remained without the network.

Matawalle commended the residents for their resilience and patience during the three months of network suspension.

He urged people in the state to join the APC, adding that the restoration of the telecommunication network would assist the party in its membership registration drive.

The governor commended the party delegates from wards to local governments for the peaceful congresses and the final emergence of the State Executives of the party.

Matawalle promised to work with the party executives for the progress of Zamfara and it’s people.

Earlier, the Alhaji Ibrahim Masari-led National APC congress committee for Zamfara, announced Alhaji Tukur-Umar Danfulani as the elected State Chairman of the party with 36 other executive members.

The party executives including Woman and Youth leaders, as well as representative of persons living with disability, emerged through consensus.

Before the emergence of the executives, Sen. Sahabi Ya’u, (Zamfara North) moved the motion for the adoption of consensus as method for emergence of the state executives.

The motion was seconded by Alhaji Aminu Sanin-Jaji, former member House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Aliyu-Mahmud Shinkafi, former Governor of the State moved the motion for the dissolution of the State caretaker committee.

Shinkafi was seconded by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magariya.

NAN reports that Hajiya Hauwa Habib of Election and Party Monitoring Unit, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led an INEC team that monitored the process. (NAN)