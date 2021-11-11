.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Officials of the Bayero University, Kano, BUK has set up a committee to investigate the mass failure of students in some courses in the institution.

The University’s 393rd Senate meeting held on Wednesday approved the setting up of the committee.

The statement containing the decision and uploaded on the institution’s website said the committee has commenced work immediately.

The Committee has Muhammad Ibrahim Yakasai of the Faculty of Education as Chairman with Director Academic Planning Haruna Musa, Provost College of Natural and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Dean, Faculty of Education, Ali Idris as members.

Others were Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Ahmad Muhammad Tsauni, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Hashim M. Alhassan, Dean, School of General and Entrepreneurship Studies, Ali Abdullahi Tijjani, and the Director, Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, Amina Umar Abdullahi will serve as Secretary.

