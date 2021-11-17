By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Buba Marwa, rtd, has lamented the ravaging effects of drug abuse on the society, linking the rising cases of violent crimes to high rates of drug abuses in the society.

Marwa, spoke while on a courtesy visit to Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, as part of his working visit to Plateau State, stressing, “the menace of drug abuse is a national problem which has fuelled violent crimes and insecurity in many parts of Nigeria including Plateau State.”

He disclosed the NDLEA has worked out strategies for “not only stopping the acquisition and distribution of narcotic substances, but also engaged in massive education and enlightenment to get the entire society on board to fight the menace” which he noted is touching every segment of the society.

Marwa added that his Agency has not only stopped at seizure, arrest and prosecution of drug traffickers, but also recommended compulsory tests for public office holders, intending couples and others in order to facilitate the rehabilitation and management of those who are already using drugs and commended Governor Simon Lalong for his efforts in assisting the NDLEA Training Academy, Jos and Plateau State Command with logistics, infrastructure and collaboration in discharge of their duties.

He appealed for an allocation of land to enable NDLEA build its barracks which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2022 budget.

Responding, Governor Lalong said he was excited to receive Gen. Marwa whose “pedigree for performance is widely known” especially during his glorious military career and acknowledged that the NDLEA has done a lot in Nigeria and in particular Plateau State by “arresting drug kingpins who at one time thought they were untouchable.”

Lalong however appealed to the NDLEA Chairman to “intensify efforts in helping the State avoid being used as a transit State for narcotics,” as well as handle the rehabilitation of those already affected and pledged to complete the construction of the rehabilitation centre currently under construction as well as continue to offer more support to the agency when needed.