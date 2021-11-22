By Esther Onyegbula

A father of 36 children, Kazeem Ayamojuba, who impregnated a 13-year-old girl in Boundary area of Ajegunle, Lagos, is currently on the run.

The suspect, Ayamojuba, who has seven wives, fled the community after he procured an unsafe abortion for the underaged girl through a ‘chemist’ (drugstore owner).

It was learned that the victim had being bleeding profusely following the unsafe abortion carried out by a “quack doctor” in a drugstore located in the community.

According to an official of the Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, “the owner of the chemist shop has being arrested, while the victim has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

Details coming…

Vanguard News Nigeria