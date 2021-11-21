By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly get a severance package in the region of £7.5m after both parties decided to call time on their working relationship.

Solskjaer’s sack was confirmed on Sunday after a board meeting that lasted over 5 hours on Saturday. The club reached an agreement with the coach to step aside out of respect in order for his depature not to be announced as a sack.

The club kept faith with the Norwegian and hoped for a turnaround but saw the club win just once since the 19th of September in the league.

Co-owner, Joel Glazer approved the board’s decision to replace Solskjaer and former United midfielder, Michael Carrick will now be in charge on a temporaray basis.

During his three years stay, he recorded 91 Wins, 40 defeats and 34 draws in 165 games.

The club is also, accoring to reports, interested in getting current PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino to take over at the end of the season. Poch has Premier League experience with Tottenham and even led them to a maiden Champions League final.

Zidane, another coach without a job is not keen on a return to coaching, just yet.

There are also suggestions that Zidane will replace Pochettino at PSG who would then be released to join United.

