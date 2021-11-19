.

…Okowa, Ibori, Oshiomohle, Oborevwori, others pay last respect

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

REMAINS of mama Hannah Victoria Macaulay, mother of erstwhile Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, were Friday, laid to rest at her hometown, Owhologbo in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, amidst tears and eulogies.

Mama Hannah who was interred at about 1 PM, was survived by Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Earlier in his sermon at the funeral service held at St Phillip’s Anglican Church, Owhelogbo, Archbishop of Bendel Province, Most Revd Cyril Odutemu Earlier in a sermon, the Archbishop of Bendel Province and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu, described late Hannah Macaulay as a woman that made positive impact in the society, especially raising her children right.

Odutemu said resurrection and judgement were at hand and advocated for a positive change of heart among believers and sinners as there was no repentance in the grave.

While praying to God to grant the soul of the deceased matriarch eternal rest, he urged her children to immortalize her by promoting the good traits she radiated.

In his remarks during the service, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commiserated with the Macaulay family on the passing of their matriarch, noting that she lived a life of great accomplishments, especially in bringing up her children in the way of the Lord.

Okowa said: “At 88, she brought up worthy children and I am glad to be part of this ceremony for the celebration of life and thanksgiving for a great mother who went through a lot in keeping the family together having lost her husband 49 years ago.

“She lived a life that continuously believed in God, a life of compassion and service unto the people and we must continuously pray for the spirit to care for one another in the course of our Christian race”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, thanked Governor Okowa, former Governor James Ibori, former Adams Oshiomohle and other dignitaries for attending his mother’s burial ceremony, saying that his mother teachings had made him who he is today.

Macaulay said the late mother was everything to him, saying she was my Adviser and Mentor. He lamented that he would miss the mother’s advice and prayers.

Those who attended the ceremony include; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief James Ibori, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, President General of Urhobo Progress Union, Olorogun Moses Taiga, President General of Isoko Development Union, Prof Chris Akpotu, Minority Leader House of Representatives, Mr Ndidi Elumelu, Senator James Manager, Senator Ighoyota Amori, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Chief Leo Ogor, Chief Thomas Eriyitomi, Chief Solomon Igrakpata, Olorogun Talib Tebite, Chief Fred Majemite, Chief Fegorson Onwo, Mr Charles Aniagwu, among others.