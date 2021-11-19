.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), alongside his counterpart in the Interior Ministry, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is scheduled to speak about Nigeria’s criminal justice system in the 2nd Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation Lecture series on 30th November 2021, in Abuja.

According to a statement on Friday, Malami will lead conversations to discuss the issues and concerns related to the passage of inmates from correctional centres to the communities.

It said the theme of the lecture, tagged ‘Community Correction in Criminal Justice System: Transitioning from Prison to Community’ had become urgent to contribute to demands for ways to make crimes less attractive in the society.

“The Annual Lecture series is an initiative conceived with the aim of bringing major stakeholders in the Nigeria Correctional Service value chain to a roundtable to deliberate on ways to make crime less attractive while recommending policies that will ensure that inmates and ex-convicts are part of the sustainable solutions to building a safer and more secured society for all citizens of Nigeria.

“It fits into our call on multi-stakeholder efforts to consolidate on the goals of the Correctional Service Act, with the intention to fulfil its measured objectives,” Ambassador Sara Abdul, the Executive Director of the organization said in the statement.

Other speakers expected to contribute to the discussion include the former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and the CEO of the International Institute of Security and Governance Studies, Dr David Okoror.

They will address the issues around government reforms in the area of correctional service in Nigeria.

According to the statement, admittance to the event is open to all development partners and Civil Society Organisations with an interest in the correctional sector, crime and security.