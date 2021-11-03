Makoko flooded school caters for 350 pupils free of charge; demolished

*Video of children in flood done to raise fund for a better structure

*As LASG embarks on fact finding mission

Where the flooded school stood. PHOTO: Elizabeth Osayande.

A screengrab from the video that went viral.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Elizabeth Osayande

The school, where pupils were reciting the National Anthem while ankle-deep in flood water in Makoko area of Lagos State in a viral video, has finally been demolished by the owner.

A new structure is to be reconstructed in its place.

The video which went viral on social media last weekend, generated rage among citizens as they called for sanction against the proprietor of the school.

The owner of the school, identified as Mawumadoka Orphans and Less Privileged Home/ School at Oko-Agbon, Makoko, Mr. Martins Joshua, stated that he demolished the school structure to start a new one with the help of some Nigerians.

According to Joshua, the founder of Mawumadoka Children Foundation, about 350 children, among whom 100 are orphans and 250 less-privileged were the beneficiaries.

He said the school provided them education and feeding, explained that since the demolition, the pupils have been sent to stay with their relatives, pending when the construction of the new building will be completed.

He also explained that the viral video was recorded some time ago by one of his staff on the demand of some persons who wanted to assist in the new building.

Joshua said the posting of the video that later went viral was not from his end.

Vanguard went visiting

In a chat with the Vanguard’s correspondent during a visit to the place, Joshua explained that the Lagos State Ministry of Education sent officials to the school on Monday to see the situation on ground.

He said the chairman Yaba Local Council Development Area LCDA, Omiyale Kayode Adejare, also visited among other persons.

The Mawumadoka Children Foundation founder said that: ” Lagos Ministry of Education came, Yaba Local government chairman. When you called this morning, I was at Lagos State National Assembly in a meeting with some government officials. They promised to get back to us”

When asked what about the welfare of the pupils, Joshua said that the children have been sent to their relatives pending the completion of the new school building.

According to him: “I am the one that demolished the school because we wanted to start a new building.

“If the video was not in circulation, we would have started the building yesterday (on Monday)

“Due to the move, we have sent the children to their relatives for now.”

On the circulation of the viral video, Joshua reiterated that: “One of our staff shot the video when some people wanted to raise fund for the new school building.

“But we didn’t post it online ourselves.”

However, findings by our correspondents on a visit to the school on Tuesday, revealed there was no sign of any renovation or activities of building in place.

‘We have developed thick skin to decease’

One of the residents who took the correspondents to the site, added that the school was doing a lot to carter for orphans and downtrodden in the community.

The source, who simply gave his name as Kachi, when asked if he knew that the children seen reciting the national anthem inside the flood were exposed to danger and other health challenges, responded that the residents have developed thick skin to ward off sickness and disease.

His words: “If you come here during dry season, you would want to live here.

“The video you saw of the children inside the flood singing the national anthem was done to raise fund for a better structure.

“However, the flood is not really the issue, but the water from the canal that submerged the community often.

“And since the government failed to do the needful, we and our children don’t fall sick on account of been surrounded by water,” Kachi stated.

On fact finding mission by LASG

When Vanguard contacted the state Ministry of Education, Mr Ganiyu Lawal, confirmed that state sent delegates to the Makoko school on Monday.

He explained that the state was still investigating the school.

His words: “Thank you for the follow-up. The Ministry officials were there on fact-finding mission às promised and the exercise is not yet concluded.”

Brief about owner and school

The owner of the Makoko school, Evangelist Martins Zannu Joshua, is the grandson of one of the community leaders, late Chief Zannu Anigle Galufa (the first Baale of OKO-AGBON water -front community).

He created a small space in his home to render humanitarian services for the orphans and out of school children in the riverine area of Lagos State.

“In order for them to get easy access to free education, free feeding, clothing and free school materials he contacted some charitable organizations, individuals, churches etc to come to the aid of the children.

“These good Samaritans help in providing for them including the payment of the teachers salaries.

“This project came into being on August 5, 2018, during the long vacation session but got registered on February 16, 2021

“The beginning of same creates easy access to free education and stands as a landmark to success for the children without excuses for future failure.

“Good Samaritans, organizations and churches do send in monies, writing materials, clothing and raw food for the children’s education and welfare.

“Churches like Christ Embassy and Redeemed Christian Church of God help out.

“Evangelist Joshua moved from his home to his mother’s palour with his immediate family to live in when the children’s population are getting unspeakable.

“In the foundation, Evangelist do take care of 350 orphans and out of school children’s education and general welfare.

“In that community where the school situate, there is always a yearly problem of flood between the month of September and December, afterwards dry land surface.

“But for these 3 months the area is always a canoe ride environment.

“Recently, one of the sponsors requested a video of the children in school in order to raise funds for the sandfilling of the school,” a post of his Facebook page explained.

Lagos state government said that the school was not registered.

Lagos State government said that there are two other government schools in that area just discovered.

