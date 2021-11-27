By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says the making of Ex-Militant Leader, Ateke Tom as King over Ochiri Kingdom under Wike’s administration has strengthened peace in that domain and Okrika Local Government Area at large in Rivers state.

Wike noted this Saturday at Okochiri during fourth coronation anniversary of King Ateke Michael Tom as Amayanabo of Okochiri and dedication of his new palace where the monarch conferred on the Governor, the chieftaincy title, ‘Se Taribo 1st of Okochiri kingdom’ (A man who has love for his people).

He said “The recognition of Ateke Tom by government as Amayanabo of Okochiri has brought peace in this domain, and the people are happy with his leadership. That is why today you can see there is peace that reigns within Okochiri, and to greater extent, entire Okrika.”

The governor told the mocarch, “It is one thing to be traditional ruler, it is another thing to live up to expectation. You have kept your kingdom as one, in peace, you have kept your kingdom united, and that is what is expected of a traditional ruler.

“You’re not just a traditional ruler to confer chieftaincy titles on us, but also a traditional ruler to help government maintain peace in your domain. Governance without peace, governance without security is no governance. Governance is predicated on protection of life and property.”

Wike, noted that the massive turn out of people from all walks of life to grace coronation anniversary was a demonstration of their appreciation of his leadership, adding that without traditional rulers’ support, no government can achieve peace.

“Ateke Tom has brought peace. Don’t see him as Ateke Tom that fought for the Niger Delta, see him as Ateke Tom, the traditional ruler, the Amayanabo of Okochiri kingdom, whose traditional duty is to make sure peace reigns in his domain”, he emphasised.

Towards 2023 transition, Wike appealed, “Only God is holding us today. Things are very difficult day by day. The government at the national level has failed us, and therefore it’s time for Nigerians to rally round to make sure we have a government that will take care of our people.”

Former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo said the recognition of the ancient Okochiri kingdom stool by Governor Wike has brought peace , joy and development to the entire Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

