The contributions of late Dr. Obadiah Mailafia to nation-building will remain indelible.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha said this at the burial of Dr. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in Abuja, yesterday.

“He (Mailafia) will be fondly remembered for his indelible contributions to nation-building especially, the principal role he played in the banking consolidation exercise of the 2005-2006 as the then CBN deputy governor that led to the reform of the banking sector.

“He can be very fierce in his commentary but his love for Nigeria cannot be questioned,” he said.

Several political figures and representatives of socio-cultural groups spoke glowingly of Dr. Mailafia’s courage to speak truth to power.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said, “As a courageous man who always spoke truth to power, he defended the rights of the minorities in his advocacy for equality, fairness and justice.”

He added that the late Dr. Obadiah played an important role in drawing Public attention to the injustices faced by minority groups in the country.

Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SAKOPU) praised him.for speaking up against the “genocidal attacks on Nigerian communities particularly in Southern Kaduna and the Middle Belt areas by herdsmen and terrorists which have lead to thousands of deaths and displacements, he was forthright and fearless in speaking truth to power.”

Dr Mailafia died on September 19, 2021 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He was aged 64.

