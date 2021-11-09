Madesoft Academy, a technology education company, has launched to train young Africans in industrial automation, Internet of Things (IoT), software development, and other rewarding engineering and technology careers.

The Academy in a statement said it’s ready to providing young individuals with the skills and hands-on experience required to enter ICT fields.

Business Head, Madesoft Academy Jasper Akpovir in the statement lamented that Africa faces a crippling deficit of engineering and technology skills, which is stifling economic growth and causing hardship for the continent’s growing population.

He pointed out that it is only through science, technology, and engineering that Africa as a global community be able to increase its people’s prosperity.

He said: “The institution founded and operated by experts with over twenty years of hands-on experience seeks to bridge ICT skills gap through its 6-month hybrid programs.

“Science, technology, and engineering have long been pillars of prosperity and development in the developed world. It is time for Africa to place more emphasis on producing engineers. Recruiters at top engineering and technology firms need to fill thousands of engineering positions each year, but finding talent with the right skill set has become increasingly difficult.

“We have created and perfected the best system for developing these young minds, so their journey at Madesoft Academy will follow a tried and tested method that produces the best results. Our industry-focused programs are developed and taught by industry experts with more than 20 years of hands-on experience, and they are delivered through a series of live classes, videos, quizzes, interactive activities, and projects.

” Our collaborative coursework prepares them for the type of work environment in which they will be placed. This ensures that our students are prepared for industry jobs.”

Continuing: “Mentorship is one of the most important aspects of these programs. Students will be assigned a personal mentor who will accompany them throughout the program. These mentors are well-established professionals with many years of industry experience who are still active in the field. They will offer sound advice, encouragement, and assistance to the students. They will assist in the development of a plan of action and will provide students with opportunities to learn from their experiences.

“Prospective students who are interested in learning more or applying to the new programs are encouraged to visit the Madesoft Academy website to learn more.