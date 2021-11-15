Acting as an umbrella company, Lost Boy Holdings LLC continues to grow and expand its reach into more industries. Founded earlier this year by online celebrity singer and serial entrepreneur Christian Anderson aka Trust’N and his business partner Bryce Vander Sanden, the investment holdings company has already taken solid positioning in the entertainment & media, e-com, and real estate fields. The brand was inspired by Disney’s famous character Peter Pan but has taken on a deeper, more personal meaning for the founders.

The Lost Boy empire originally began in a college dorm room as Lost Boy Entertainment, the holdings company’s public relations, marketing, and branding branch. Evaluated at being worth over 5 million dollars in less than two years since its conception, the firm has reported impressive numbers of revenue the past couple of years, boasting over 1 million in sales just last year. While the COVID-19 pandemic hurt many businesses, the entertainment company reported they doubled their earnings during the wake of the virus outbreak.

The company’s founders Anderson and Vander Sanden have since taken their reign over the entertainment industry to new heights, boasting an impressive list of clientele that includes major brands like Google, Youtube, Target Inc., Mayweather Boxing & Fitness, Procter & Gamble, and Kool-Aid while also including major artists and influencers like Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Trippie Redd, The Game, Gucci Mane, Harry Jowsey, Tayler Holder, and more. Known under his online alias “Trust,” Anderson has built an impressive brand online (Lost Boy) that spans multiple industries, only growing more each day.

Now looking to widen its span of operations, the company has announced its been focusing on moving deeper into the fashion and sneaker/hype culture spaces. One of the holdings most interesting brands is Lost Boy Clothing LLC, the fashion branch. The company was launched back in 2016 when Anderson began making hats featuring the artwork of his music. Solely moving as an artist back then, Anderson sold over 500 hats out of his backpack as a senior in high school.

“I remember walking down the hallways and just being stopped by people who wanted to buy my hats. I had just made them cuz I like hats and wanted to wear them, but then everyone wanted them. I think I sold like 500 my senior year. Everyone was wearing them; it was dope for sure,” said Anderson.

The company is still “loading…” according to its official Instagram page @lboyclothing but has been previewing new designs for a while now. The brand has evolved, offering different styles such as trucker hats, retro snapbacks, and even dad/baseball hats. The brand normally releases hats in only small quantities, releasing no more than 25 to 50 pieces at a time.

This makes getting hands of the caps more than a challenge, as Anderson tends to only pass them out to people on his Lost Boy team or close friends. The caps feature a multitude of variations of the cartoon Lost Boy logo, which has been drawn in various ways. The company’s most recent release of caps included black and orange trucker hats featuring the “Lost Boy Athletics” cartoon boxing logo. Less than 50 pieces were made.

While Anderson has kept the scope of the business small this far, he did mention he plans to kick the company up a notch when the timing is right. “Yeah, right now, we are just playing around with different materials and designs. I’ve been doing that for a while now,” explained Anderson.

“Honestly, I’m not rushing into releasing everything because I already know the product itself is where it needs to be. I have a waiting list of hundreds of people waiting for my hats. Everyone always tells me how they are getting compliments on them whenever they wear them.

The product itself is there. I’m just waiting for the right moment to drop everything fully.” Anderson also mentioned he plans to release more than just hats as well. “We’re going to do more than hats; we have a lot of dope stuff planned for the brand.”

Another interesting venture Lost Boy Holdings LLC has been hinting at is a new brand centered around the sneaker and hype culture. As powerful as the culture already is, the Lost Boys see a lot of potential for profit in the space.

“We’re also building a new business right now with some of our partners focusing on the sneaker and hype culture,” explained Anderson, majority shareholder and chairman of Lost Boy Holdings LLC. “We plan to be able to grab shoes and clothes that aren’t usually available through our new technology and offer those at scale to our already established customer base.”

Beyond just supplying drip, the company also plans to offer subscription-based groups where individuals in the space can leverage the firm’s services to their own advantage, building a community of hype heads. While no official name has been announced yet, we can be sure we will hear something soon.

The holdings company has also previewed a music publishing branch which will most likely be called Lost Boy Records. The division would handle all music publishing and distribution for Trust’N and whoever he decides to sign in the future. There have been a couple of obvious candidates, and with the artist teasing new music, we can only speculate that we will get news on this endeavor soon as well.

It looks as though Anderson and Vander Sanden are continuing to push the boundaries of the entertainment and media spaces, making it known that there is far more depth to their brand than meets the eye. While there are a lot of unknowns, we can only patiently wait and see how everything unfolds with time.

For more information on Lost Boy Holdings LLC you can visit their website below: www.lostboyholdings.com