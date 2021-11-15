By Sam Eyoboka

THE Lord Chosen Charismatic Renewal Ministries is offering free transport arrangement to convey participants to this year’s annual power-packed two-day “…Hope for the needy” crusade scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Chosen Revival Ground, Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos at 8:00 a.m. daily.

Provision has also been made for a digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order, and above all, “we also have put in place all COVID 19 protocol and are advising all participants to be ready to comply in accordance with government regulation on pandemic.”

According to the church’s Public Relations Officer, Pastor Chidi Louis the programme which is interdenominational is expected not only to address the various needs of the people but more importantly will pull participants from depression into restoration and redemption.

“It is a common knowledge that the prevailing political and economic situation in the country today has given rise to multiplicity of needs. Consequently the future has become so bleak as human efforts could no longer guarantee hope for the needy. Seeing the situation of man, God has decided through this program to give hope to the needy.

“It does not matter the circumstances of your need or how long you have been in that state of despondency or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of the needy as He did in the bible days. So, if since the beginning of the year, you have tried all you could to no avail and there seems to be no hope, you need not to worry, for God has designed the two days annual programme to bring hope for you and by extension the people of this country,” he said.

The programme which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverances from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness to needs for physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political etc.

As the Pastor leads the people to God during the ministration, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his messages will break every yoke of the enemies that is provoking needs in your life.

“We want to assure you of God’s intervention in any area of your life where needs are demanded,” he said.

The General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of Gods power that will bring an answer to all your needs. He is calling on everyone irrespective of his/her religious preference to avail him/herself of this opportunity to meet with the God of the Chosen that specializes in transforming lives.