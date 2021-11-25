One of today’s most disruptive young companies happens to be Locherber Milano.

The flagship fragrance brand of the Cosval Group, Locherber Milano was able to withstand the turbulence of the pandemic to post record growth across its digital platforms such as e comm and Instagram during the pandemic.

The brand- which champions sustainability without compromise to quality- has been using recycled materials such as Banksia and Venetiae driftwood- to reduce its ecological footprint while at the same time still supplying its consumers a premium product.

What truly separates Locherber Milano from the pack, however, is the schematic of their design pieces, in which Locherber sources rare woods and lids from all four corners of the world.

Their agile approach and superior product quality has made Locherber Milano a standout choice and household fragrance brand during the pandemic.