By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of state for science, technology and innovation says local production of tomato paste will boost the economy and end reliance on importation.

The Minister also stated that the development of this project will effectively stem the tide of Rural-Urban migration and boost employment opportunities of local residents in the state and by large the country.

The minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi stated this development on Tuesday at the foundation laying ceremony of the Tomato paste factory at Uke in Nassarawa state.

The projects include; Tomato paste/Juice making Factory, Foundation laying of blocks of classrooms and Inspection of newly paved roads all located on Tuesday in Uke and Keffi town in Nassarawa state.

Barr. Abdullahi when laying the foundation of the Tomato paste/Juice making factory expressed satisfaction that raw materials needed to feed the factory will be locally sourced, thereby creating wealth for farmers and ensuring that foreign exchange isn’t spent on the importation of raw materials from abroad.

He also urged pupils of the school to have an interest in learning science subjects, as they could be the future doctors, scientists and engineers needed to accelerate Nigeria’s development.

Speaking earlier at the foundation laying ceremony, the Head of Fabrication Technology of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) Engr. Joseph Otsai, said the Tomato paste/Juice making Factory, is equipped to produce 2 kg of tomato paste daily.

He further said that all raw materials needed to feed the factory will be sourced locally and he promised the completion of the factory in 36 weeks.

Responding to the Minister earlier at Pilot Primary school Uke, Hon. Mohammed Bello (representing Uke-Karshi constituency), appreciated the Federal Government for ensuring that a project of this magnitude is situated in their community and further said the projects will be well guarded.

Vanguard News Nigeria